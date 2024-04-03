In a significant development, six individuals have been apprehended in connection with the assault on policemen on duty in Gauripur.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved a group of miscreants chasing law enforcement personnel following a road accident on National Highway 17 in the Gauripur Geramari Botertol area.

The main accused, Aiful Ali, along with three others—Atak-Shahat Ali and Abdul Khaleque—were captured today in coordinated raids.

This adds to the three individuals arrested earlier in a police operation on Tuesday: Laden Ali, Abdul Siddique, and Moinul Haque.



Also Read: Assam: Gauripur police team assaulted during road accident investigation, three arrested

All six accused were presented before the court today, which subsequently remanded them to judicial custody.

The arrests mark progress in the investigation into the brazen attack on police officers performing their duties.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure justice is served in this case.