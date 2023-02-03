Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has alleged that on the occasion of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's birthday, a musical programme was organized on February 1, where AR Rahman performed, was funded by several government departments.

The Rajya Sabha MP said also that recently Assam CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma organized a show to raise funds for family-owned NGOs Sneh Bandhan and Udayachal and in this programme star performer was Lucky Ali.



It is worth mentioning that on the occasion of Sarma's birthday i.e on February 1, a gala musical program was organized on behalf of Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a company owned and controlled by family members of Assam CM.

''For these shows, they have taken funds from several government departments like Tourism and Health. They have used other departments like PWD, Electricity, Public Health, and district administration,'' Bhuyan said in a note that he shared on Twitter on January 29.



''They are selling tickets at the rate of Rs 1.5 lakh per ticket which is actually sugar-coated extortion. There are 2500 such tickets from which alone they are collecting Rs 37.5 crore. And there are Rs 20,000 tickets and sponsors from government departments and big private companies,'' he added.

Launching a scathing attack against Sarma, Bhuyan further mentioned that Sarma's hate for Muslims as well as his love for them are motivated by his desire for power, adding, ''When Sarma was in Congress, he did his best to appease Muslims''.

''Everything changes but Himanta Biswa Sarma never changes. All along with his political career, he has proved that he can go to any extent for money and power,'' Bhuyan said.

He also claimed that Sarma knows very well that money and power go together and power brings money and hence his only motto is to remain in power.

''His hate for Muslims as well as love for them is motivated by his desire for power. That is why while in Congress he did his best to appease Muslims, even going to extent of claiming that in Modi's Gujarat Muslim blood flows through water pipes,'' he said in the note.

''Now just to stay in power and to please RSS, he is flaunting himself as a crusader against Muslim aggressions,'' Bhyan added.

Bhuyan didn't stop here and further mentioned that when it comes to making money and his personal benefits, Sarma takes the help of Muslims only as his TV news channel is headed by Editors who are Muslim.

''He has made Abdul Mannan Faruk Deputy Chairman of Guwahati Municipal Development Authority because Abdul brings all 'Muslim black magic specialists to him,'' Bhuyan alleged.

Bhuyan also questioned why those Muslims who are running coal syndicates in Jogighopa and Buffalo selling syndicates and why no action has been taken against them.

The MP also demanded to make public that how much money has been raised by Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Sneha Bandhan, and Udayachal have taken so far from the government and business houses since their inception.

''Details of funds raised by these 3 organizations in Lucky Ali and A R Rahman show, should be made public and who is funding Bhogali Mela allegedly organized by Assam CM's wife,'' he demanded.

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