The Central government has notified the establishment of a campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Guwahati.

Taking to his X handle Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region."

Deeply thankful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernizing criminal investigation in our region. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/N5k6vQkVwF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2023

Earlier in July 2022, the Assam cabinet gave its approval for the setting up of a National Forensic Sciences University in the capital city of Guwahati.



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While speaking to media persons, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the university will function from the Gauhati medical college and Hospital (GMCH) campus for the time being.

The proposed campus will have state-of-the-art equipment to analyse DNA, facilitate and promote studies and research and achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields.