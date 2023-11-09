Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on November 9 announced that the state government of Assam will soon announce local holiday in 10 districts of Assam on occasion of Ali Ai Ligang.

Speaking at a public gathering at Jonai in Lakhimpur, Minister Hazarika slammed Congress for failing to fulfill their promises, with no speck of development in their 60-year-rule.

Highlighting the achievements and promises fulfilled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam, minister Hazarika added that the government is working tirelessly for the people of the state with respect to employment, women and child development and economic development.

Minister Hazarika said that the government has promised 1 lakh job which is soon to be fulfilled in the coming months. Optimistic of more job openings, Hazarika added that the government is targetting to provide not 1 lakh but 1,30,000 jobs for the youth. Speaking on the unfulfilled promises of Congress during their 60-year-rule, Hazarika further added that earlier candidates from affluent families used to get jobs, but since BJP came into power, youth from the rural sector and economically weaker section have received maximum jobs.

In respect to clearing off dues of micro-finance loans, Hazarika added that government has come to the aid of the women who took loans from the banks so as to lessen their burden.

Speaking of Orunodoi scheme for women folk of the state, Minister Hazarika added that the government is mulling to add more beneficiaries under the scheme and increase its existing beneficiary amount from present Rs 1200 to Rs 1450 soon.

Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the construction of a new building for the Water Resources Department's Jonai Water Resources Sub-Division Office at Jonai in Dhemaji district on November 9.

Also read : Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Congress for insulting Rani Laxmibai, placing her photo below Congress leaders