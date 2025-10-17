Grenade and gunfire attack on Army Camp in Tinsukia; ULFA (I) suspected

Panic gripped Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district late Thursday night, October 16, after unidentified assailants launched a fierce attack on an Indian Army camp, hurling grenades and opening indiscriminate gunfire.

Reports indicate that around 12:30 AM, three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) were fired at the Army installation, followed by nearly 30 minutes of sustained gunfire.

The intense exchange of fire shattered the night’s silence, with explosions and gunshots echoing through the area and alarming nearby residents.



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Eyewitnesses claimed the attackers arrived in a truck before carrying out the assault. Three Army personnel were reportedly injured in the incident, though the extent of damage to the camp is yet to be officially confirmed.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched massive search operations across Kakopathar and adjoining localities. Movement of civilians has been restricted as the combing operations continue.

Preliminary investigations point towards the involvement of the outlawed insurgent group ULFA (Independent). The attack marks one of the most audacious strikes in upper Assam in recent months, reigniting concerns about the revival of militant activities in the region.