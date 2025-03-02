Dhubri police arrested two individuals from Halakura market on Sunday for allegedly trafficking counterfeit gold weighing 1.5 kilograms. The crackdown was led by Debajit Kalita, Officer-in-Charge of Golakganj police station.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Chauhan Kumar Singh, son of Rawmal Singh, a resident of Pratappura under Khambholaj police station, and Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, son of Ashok Kr Jaiswal, hailing from Vada Bazar under Umreth police station in Anand district, Gujarat.

According to police sources, the duo was actively engaged in smuggling fake gold and was set to travel to Rajasthan. However, their plan unraveled following a dispute over the sale of the counterfeit gold at Halakura market, which led to their capture.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police team swiftly launched a raid, resulting in the arrest of the two accused. Authorities also seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from their possession.

Both individuals are currently in custody at Golakganj police station, where an extensive investigation is underway to trace potential links and uncover the wider network involved in the illicit trade.





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