Guardian Minister of Barpeta, Chandra Mohan Patowary, expressed strong optimism about the transformative potential of the "Gunotsav" program, which he believes will spark an "internal revolution" in the district's education sector.

During a visit to three schools on January 8, Patowary reviewed the ongoing arrangements for Gunotsav 2025, which spans 2,058 schools in Barpeta and involves over 2.3 lakh students.

Accompanied by District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha and Additional District Commissioner (Education) Jayanta Bora, the Minister visited Dalahati Jr Basic School, Paramesh Talukdar U.M Vidyalaya, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.

"Gunotsav aims to improve the learning process, foster a conducive educational environment, and build students' confidence," Patowary remarked. He engaged directly with students, discussing their aspirations and encouraging them to grow into productive citizens.



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The Minister also emphasized the importance of monitoring students' progress, urging teachers and parents to guide them effectively. He highlighted the role of extracurricular activities in holistic development, encouraging students to explore their talents. At Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Patowary joined students for a mid-day meal, describing the experience as "heartwarming and refreshing."

Patowary attributed the program's success to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing the enthusiasm of students as evidence of the education sector's progress.

Gunotsav 2025, running from January 7-9 in Barpeta, involves government officials serving as external evaluators to assess and enhance learning outcomes and school performance. The initiative reflects Assam's commitment to strengthening its education system and fostering student development.