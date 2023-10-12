The All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) in Assam has demanded an enquiry into the escalating project cost of the Botanical Garden.

As per the AIPC, the cost of the project which stood at Rs 31 crore in 2022 has reportedly surged to Rs 59 crore in 2023.

The AIPC president Gauravv Somani in a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought clarity on the cause of this significant increase within a span of just one year.

The letter to the CM read, "I am writing to discuss a matter of immediate concern regarding the recent establishment of a botanical garden within the jail complex of Fancy Bazar, one of the prominent commercial centres in Assam. While the creation of a botanical garden is indeed a commendable initiative, the chosen location has sparked significant apprehension and controversy among the local residents and stakeholders."



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Highlighting the project cost the AIPC wrote, "As per the media reports Botanical Garden set up in Fancy Bazar has come up with a whooping cost of Rs.59 crores approx, whereas in 2022 the project cost was Rs 31 crore as reported in media."

Further, AIPC claimed that the massive spike in the project cost has raised eyebrows as to how the project cost be escalated doubly.

"We request your intervention for a subsequent enquiry to make public the detailed BOQ (Bill of quantities) along with the other details of the Tender so that clarity can be drawn in the matter," the letter added.

The AIPC president also raised several other factors in the letter such as commercial viability, Parking /Traffic Management, Wholesale Market Relocation, Infrastructure and Hygiene among others.

Earlier on October 10, the AIPC Assam state unit also expressed its concern about recent developments in Fancy Bazar, one of the largest commercial trade centres in Northeast India.

Gauravv Somani President of AIPC Assam state unit and State Congress Secretary said that the location chosen for this development poses a significant threat to the commercial market value and overall importance of Fancy Bazar.