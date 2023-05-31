Days after the deadly accident that killed seven students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area, the college authorities have issued new rules for hostel boarders.

According to the new rules, the police administration is authorized to pick up any border of hostels found outside the campus beyond permissible time and without permission for valid grounds.

The new rules laid by AEC for hostel boarders include the following:

> Regular checking will be held in the AEC hostel premises for the presence of unauthorized persons, and contraband items by teams of a surveillance team that will be formed by the college authorities

> Prohibition of consumption of alcohol/drugs inside the AEC hostels/campus and if anyone is found involved will be subjected to expulsion from the hostel/college. In addition, they will hand over to the police and the same will be reflected in their Pass Certificates

Also Read: Assam: Forensic experts from Delhi land in Guwahati to inspect Jalukbari accident site

> Motorcycles, bikes or cars are not allowed to park in the AEC hostel/college campus by boarders of the hostels for regular use by any student of the college

> Elimination of the sale of alcohol/drugs in and around the AEC campus with the support of the Police Administration

On the otherhand, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited Assam Engineering College (AEC) and held an important meeting with the college authorities.

Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu said, “Visited Assam Engg College and discussed with the Principal and Hostel Wardens about the tragic accident where 7 students of AEC lost their lives. Govt has already instituted an enquiry. The scope of the enquiry will cover all the other Engineering Colleges of the state, too. The DTE will submit a preliminary report today and a final report within 15 days.”

