Media reports have highlighted an incident aboard a Delhi-Guwahati Air India Express flight, where a passenger unlocked an emergency exit door, creating chaos within the aircraft and delaying the flight.

"On the aircraft, the emergency exit was right up against my seat. I touched the emergency door by accident, mistaking it for a window. The crew member thought I have unlocked the emergency exit and thoroughly examined that. So the flight got delayed for one hour," said Jayanta Kumar Das on Facebook Live.

The event occurred in New Delhi, and the passenger has been identified as Jayanta Kumar Das, the Vice-President of Assam BJP. An insider from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) spoke to reporters about the situation, stating they were informed of the incident in Delhi the previous day.

Air India issued an official statement on the incident stating, "Our Delhi-Guwahati flight was delayed as an inadvertent action by one of the guests resulted in the dislocation of a panel whilst on the ground. The engineering team promptly re-affixed the panel and the flight was cleared for operations after necessary checks".