Guwahati Customs authorities have confiscated 103 gold biscuits, weighing 2.60 kg and valued at Rs 1.32 crores, at the India-Bhutan border near Darranga LCS, Assam.

In addition to the gold, foreign currency worth Rs. 2.27 lakhs and Rs 1.12 lakhs were also seized.

On January 30, In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam police made substantial seizures of narcotics in the Cachar district, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

An operation led by the Cachar district police resulted in the confiscation of 460 grams of Methamphetamine and 1.531 kg of heroin.



Also Read: Assam police seize heroin and methamphetamine in Cachar, two arrested

Furthermore, the police also apprehended two suspected drug peddlers with a consignment.

The operation was based on intelligence received, which prompted the police to intercept a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Loknathpur, Bhaga, Dholai.

The vehicle contained 50 soap boxes containing heroin and methamphetamine tablets hidden in secret chambers.