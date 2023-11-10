The prime accused in the Guwahati double murder case, Bandana Kalita granted bail by the sessions judge's court.

As per reports, Bandana Kalita will have to appear at Noonmati police station two days a week and will not be able to leave her home district without the court's permission.

Earlier in October, one of the accomplices in the Noonmati Double Murder incident, which rocked the state, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.



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Arup Deka, one of the accomplices of the main accused, Bandana Kalita, received bail on Thursday. The court had previously sent Arup Deka for judicial custody on March 4 for his alleged connection with the incident.

Bandana Kalita had killed her mother-in-law Shankari Dey on July 27, 2022, and disposed of her chopped body pieces in Meghalaya. She also killed her husband, Amarjyoti Dey, on August 17, 2022.

The incident came to light later, and the key accused, Bandana Kalita, along with her accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhonti Deka, were arrested by Guwahati Police.

Thereafter, a massive search operation was carried out for the body parts of the victims in Meghalaya.