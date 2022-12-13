Harmeet Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Special Director General of Police (Administration), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge.

However, Harmeet Singh, IPS will continue to be substantively posted as Special Director General of Police (Border), Assam for the purpose of drawal of salary only in the Level 15 of Pay Matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Meanwhile, Diganta Barah, IPS, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political and Information & Public Relations Departments is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Police Comrnissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Harmeet Singh.

Also Read: Assam : CM Himanta Biswa Sarma furious at police constable over short hair cut

On the otherhand, Sudhakar Singh, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Pabindra Kr. Nath, APS transferred.

While Pabindra Kr. Nath, APS, Superintendent of Police. Nalbari is transferred and posted as Commandant, AFPF Bn., Sekoni, Jakhalabandha, Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against the existing vacancy.

Surjeet Singh Panesar, APS, Commandant, 1. APBn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS transferred.