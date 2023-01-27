On the eve of Republic Day, a girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of unidentified men in Assam’s capital, Guwahati on January 26, night.

As per sources, the victim was allegedly abducted from Goreswar in Kamrup district, drugged and gang-raped.

After committing the heinous crime, the miscreants dumped her at Indira nagar in Guwahati’s Basistha area.

However, the girl was spotted by locals who later informed the authorities and rescued the girl. Currently, the victim was undergoing medical treatment.

Also Read: Assam: 13-year-old rape victim dies after giving birth in Barpeta

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on January 24, a case of a tragic death of a teenage girl who was raped and forced to give birth to a child came to the fore.

As per reports, a 13-year-old girl died at Barpeta Medical College Hospital on January 24 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased teenage mother hails from Bhuskhuli village under Rangsai police station in Goalpara district.

The girl, who was raped seven months ago, gave birth to a son at Goalpara civil hospital on January 22, night.

The infant, however, died shortly after birth.

On the other hand, the teenage girl was admitted to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for better treatment as her health also deteriorated but could not take the pain while undergoing treatment.

According to her family members, the 13-year-old was raped seven months ago.

The teenager was raped with intimidation by a 40-year-old man named Jug Sangma while she was on her way to her friend's house.

