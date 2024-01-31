In order to ease Guwahati's traffic snarls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lay the foundation stone of the Birubari-Lalganesh flyover on February 1.

The foundation stone will be laid at Cycle Factory junction by Assam CM along with state GDD minister Ashok Singhal.

The 2.84 km long flyover to be built at a cost of Rs 376 crore will cover Cycle Factory, Barsapara and Lalganesh Market Junctions and ease connectivity in the Guwahati Garbhanga Road.

The starting point of the flyover will be from the junction point after Arya Nagar flyover and the end point will be beyond Lal Ganesh market.



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Post the completion, the flyover will connect to major landmarks such as ITI Guwahati, NH 27 (Lokhra), Kahilipara, Barshapara Stadium, GMCH, B Barooah Cancer Institute, Arya Vidyapeeth College among others.

Earlier the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the longest flyover in the city connecting Dighalipukhuri with the Noonmati FCI godown, promising to significantly enhance the connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the bustling capital of Assam.

The proposed flyover, which will span an impressive 4.5 kilometres, is not only a testament to the state's commitment to improving urban mobility but also stands as a symbol of progress, being the second longest flyover in India.

With an estimated cost of Rs 853 crore, this four-lane architectural marvel is expected to streamline the flow of traffic between two critical points in the city, thereby boosting economic activity and improving the quality of life for its residents.