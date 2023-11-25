Guwahati police apprehended Dispur Revenue Circle office's Lat Mondol as part of their probe into a land document fraud.

The accused identified as Bapdhan Das worked as a Lat Mondol at the Dispur Revenue Circle office.

After being questioned extensively by the police on the swindle, he was taken into custody today.

According to officials, the investigation and interrogation of Das was based on a complaint numbered 12/23 at the cyber police station under sections 120 (B)/419/420 IPC, written with Sec 66 (C)/66 (D) of the IT Act added with Sec 409/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After being taken into custody, the authorities revealed that Bapdhan Das, the accused, resided at house no. 31 on BR Phukan Road in Bharalu, which is within the jurisdiction of the Bharalumukh Police Station.



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His native village, Dingdingi, is within the jurisdiction of Nalbari Police Station and is located in the Nalbari region of Assam.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on November 23, the Assam Police successfully dismantled a counterfeit land documents printing operation in Guwahati's Kharghuli area.

During the raid, various items such as volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records, and stamp papers were discovered.

These items were being used to create fraudulent historical land records.

Taking to his X handle, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "A huge racket involving the production of counterfeit land documents has been uncovered by the @GuwahatiPol today. After questioning an employee from the Sub-Registrar office in Guwahati and an advocate, the police obtained crucial information and conducted a raid at a location in Kharghuli. During the raid, various items such as volume registers, thumb impression books, fake official stamps, laptops, land records, and stamp papers were discovered. These items were being used to create fraudulent historical land records."