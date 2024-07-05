A resident of Guwahati has shared images of severe flooding in his home. Amarjyoti Borah, whose house is located in Rukmini Nagar, posted images showing his car parking area submerged in water and water entering his home after heavy rainfall in the city on the night of July 4.

In his post, the resident tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, and wrote, "Dear DC Kamrup Metro, water has entered our house at Rukmini Nagar after last night's rain. The construction of the drain has been ongoing since last year and is not completed. Sir, please help us. No one is taking this problem seriously. Please help."

See his post here:

The images, highlighting the ongoing issues with drainage construction in the city, garnered residents' attention. Social media users expressed their concerns in the comments section of the post.

"Unfortunate," a person said. "The whole issue is due to faulty constructions of drain where in contractors dump on old broken pcs into new drains and do not clear it. Personally seen many areas which never flooded having water flood after new footpaths were made,"another comment said.

Another section of the internet shared similar woes: "Same problem in our lane next to Pallavi motors, ABC. Our entire ground floor is under water." Another reiterated, "Sad state of affairs".

ALSO READ: Assam floods impact 14 districts, affect over 2.7 lakh people; two lives lost

"The guwahati city which state govt and central govt trying to position as gateway of Southeast -Asia has a misplaced priority in terms of projects .

When the basic need of a livable city has to met first road, drainage, foothpath, sewage, garbage management, garbage disposal and safety," reads another comment.

Local officials have yet to respond publicly to the plea.