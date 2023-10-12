Sensation prevailed in the Khanapara area in Guwahati after miscreants opened fire at youth on October 12.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Khanapara area near the Metro hospital when unidentified miscreants on scooty opened fire at a youth sitting on a bike.

The victim identified as Anjan Nath has reported sustaining a bullet injury on his chest and is currently admitted at Metro Hospital.



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Locals claim that two bike-borne miscreants came and opened fire at the victim and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, police have arrived at the spot and currently investigating the matter.