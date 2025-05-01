Guwahati's Basistha Police have arrested a nationally most-wanted dacoit, Rahul, who was the alleged mastermind behind a series of ATM heists across multiple states.

He was apprehended from Haryana following a sustained and coordinated operation.

Rahul is accused of leading a five-member gang involved in a daring ATM burglary in Koinadhara, Guwahati, on April 14, where ₹5.5 lakh was stolen. The gang, comprising two members from Assam and others from different states, had carried out multiple ATM thefts, with Rahul orchestrating the operations.



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Police investigations have revealed that the gang was also responsible for a ₹31 lakh ATM loot in Goalpara, Assam. The gang was reportedly planning further strikes in Meghalaya and other northeastern states before the crackdown.

While Rahul is now in custody, Basistha Police have intensified their search to trace and arrest the remaining members of the gang. The arrest is being seen as a major success in the fight against organized inter-state crime.