In an effort to maintain cleanliness and promote a healthier environment in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken a significant step by issuing wardwise helpline numbers.

These numbers are specifically designated for the disposal of waste in the Green Garbage bins provided by the corporation.

The initiative aims to streamline the process of garbage collection and ensure that residents have a direct line of communication for any related issues.

Residents of Guwahati can report problems or seek assistance with garbage disposal by contacting the GMC Helpline Number at 7086053941/7086028339.



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This number also accepts Whatsapp messages, allowing for convenient and quick communication of any concerns.

The above-mentioned helpline numbers are part of a GMC initiative in Ward numbers 18, 28, 29, 31, 32, 33, 36, 48, 49 and 59 respectively.

This system not only facilitates better waste management but also reflects GMC's commitment to creating a cleaner and greener Guwahati.

The corporation encourages all residents to responsibly dispose of their rubbish in the designated Green Garbage containers and to reach out through the provided channels should they encounter any issues with waste disposal services.

