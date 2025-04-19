The Greater Guwahati Muslim Society on Saturday organised a significant Intellectual Meet to deliberate on the far-reaching implications of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The event saw active participation from renowned legal experts, scholars, social activists, organizational representatives, and concerned citizens from across Assam.

Participants of the meet unanimously expressed strong opposition to the amended Act, citing fears that it threatens the legal sanctity and historical integrity of Waqf properties in India. The speakers voiced alarm over the possibility of the Act destabilizing the charitable and religious functions of Waqf institutions and warned of its potential to create deep socio-political disruptions in the northeastern region.

The gathering also took note of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court of India on April 17, 2025, which granted limited relief concerning the enforcement of the Act.

Legal experts at the meet analyzed the current judicial status and assured that legal intervention at the highest level would be pursued to safeguard minority rights.

A statewide awareness campaign was announced as part of the resolution passed at the event. This campaign aims to educate the public on:



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The religious sanctity of Waqf in Islam

The importance of protecting Waqf properties

The lawful and charitable use of Waqf assets for orphans, widows, persons with disabilities, and the economically disadvantaged

Attendees also emphasized the urgent need for investments in education, healthcare, and vocational training, to be funded by Waqf-generated revenue in accordance with Islamic principles.

In a strategic legal move, the Society resolved to form legal teams in every district of Assam to monitor Waqf-related issues and provide legal assistance where needed.

A memorandum of concerns will also be submitted to the President of India, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister of Assam, urging the withdrawal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act and calling for inclusive consultation with religious communities before enacting further reforms.

Concluding the session, Zunaid Khalid, President of the Greater Guwahati Muslim Society, appealed to all communities to maintain peace, unity, and communal harmony. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court will uphold constitutional justice and repeal the controversial Act in the interest of democracy and minority protection.