Ferry services between Guwahati-North Guwahati have been suspended temporarily due to the rise in water level of Brahmaputra River.

The city has been receiving having rainfall for the past 24 hours, leading to the rise of water level.

Several parts of the city have even reported water logging and artificial flood after heavy rainfall accompanied with storm hit the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued Orange and Yellow alerts in several parts of the state as well as other Northeastern states.

People have been advised to avoid visiting low lying areas as the water level is suspected to rise further.

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