The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Guwahati city over the next 2–3 days, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph in isolated pockets.

Cloudy skies will persist across the region, and the impending weather conditions may result in waterlogging, disrupted traffic, and increased risk of localised landslides, especially in low-lying and hillside areas.

City authorities have ramped up preparedness, placing emergency response teams on high alert. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has advised all residents to remain cautious and limit movement during periods of intense downpour.



Also Read: Assam shuts down Economic Offences Bureau, merges with Vigilance Directorate

“Commuters and long-distance travellers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to plan accordingly,” ASDMA stated in a public advisory. Citizens living in vulnerable zones have also been asked to closely monitor their surroundings for early signs of flooding or slope instability.

The public has been urged to stay connected with verified weather bulletins and follow advisories issued by local administrations. ASDMA has assured that the situation will be monitored round the clock, with timely updates provided for public awareness.