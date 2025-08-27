Guwahati: One dead in Jorabat artificial flood

A man lost his life after being swept away by an artificial flood at 10th Mile in Jorabat, Guwahati, on Wednesday, August 26.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Durga Sharma of Hatigaon, was working as a cattleman in a local cowshed.

According to locals, Sharma was carried away by strong currents and trapped against stones in a drain near the NRL petrol pump. His body was later recovered by residents and sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Residents said today’s waterlogging at Jorabat was the most devastating in recent years, highlighting the recurring problem of artificial floods in the area.



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