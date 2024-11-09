Guwahati police in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG), seized approximately Rs 70 lakh in fake currency at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

The operation was initiated after credible intelligence was received, leading to a swift and strategic crackdown. Authorities apprehended Hafiz Ali, a resident of Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, during the raid.

Initial investigations suggest that the counterfeit money was being transported from Bandardewa to Guwahati aboard a night bus. Police officials suspect that the smuggling attempt was orchestrated by an extensive network involved in circulating fake currency throughout various areas.

According to sources, the counterfeit notes had been meticulously packed to avoid suspicion and blended with regular passenger belongings to evade security checks. This discovery has prompted further probes to identify other operatives and links within the syndicate.

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