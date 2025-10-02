Guwahati Police announces detailed traffic rules for Durga idol immersion at Lachit Ghat

Ahead of Vijayadashami, the Guwahati Police has issued a detailed traffic management plan for vehicles carrying Durga idols for immersion at Lachit Ghat, aiming to ensure smooth movement and maintain security.

The routes have been divided according to localities to streamline the process.

According to the advisory, vehicles coming from Chandmari will be regulated at Guwahati Club and diverted via MC Road (Barowari)–FC Road–High Court East–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Tokobari, Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Satribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon, and Fatasil will move through Arya Nagar–A.K. Azad Road–Nepali Mandir–Godhuli Bazar–Vishal Point–Panbazar ROB (N.O. Bridge)–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

For vehicles from Kumarpara and Lalmati, the route will be Bishnupur Road–Chapibul–Arya Nagar–A.K. Azad Road–Nepali Mandir–Godhuli Bazar–Vishal Point–Panbazar ROB–Pani Tanki–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

Vehicles from Ulubari and South Sarania will follow GS Road–Apsara–Janata Point–Nepali Mandir–Godhuli Bazar–Vishal Point–Panbazar ROB–Pani Tanki–MG Road.



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Those coming from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh, and Christianbasti will move via GS Road–Bhangagarh–Rajgarh Road–Commerce College Point–Chandmari–Guwahati Club–MC Road–FC Road–MG Road to the immersion point.

Vehicles from Ganeshguri, Dispur, and Kahilipara will take RG Baruah Road (Zoo Road)–GNB Road–Guwahati Club–MC Road–FC Road–MG Road to Lachit Ghat.

For vehicles from Panbazar, the route will be HB Road–Mahamaya Point–Pani Tanki–MG Road, while those from Bharalumukh and Santipur will move via DG Road–Bharalumukh Point–AT Road–Panbazar ROB–Pani Tanki–MG Road.

The police have also announced that vehicles carrying idols will not be allowed on BB Road from Ulubari to TC Point. After immersion, all idol-carrying vehicles must exit via MG Road–DG Road or AT Road.

Restrictions for General Traffic

During immersion hours, the movement of general traffic will also be regulated. Vehicles coming from Chandmari towards Jalukbari will be allowed to enter the city through TC Point, GNB Road (District Library Point), KLB Road (in front of Handique College), HB Road (near Panbazar Police Point), Machkhowa, and Bharalumukh.

The Guwahati Police has urged the public and devotees to follow these routes and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of Vijayadashami.