Garchuk police in Guwahati successfully intercepted a 10-wheeler truck loaded with cattle during a high-stakes operation on Tuesday. The operation, directed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nilotpal Saikia, led to the arrest of seven individuals and the recovery of 31 cattle heads. Tragically, some of the cattle did not survive the harsh conditions of transportation, and police found their remains within the truck.

The detained suspects have been identified as Moisan Khan, Nazir Hussain, Fazrul Rahman, Amarjit Kalita, Haidar Ali, Abdul Kuddus, and Afsar Ali. Authorities also impounded a Swift car believed to be involved in the smuggling effort, underscoring the organized nature of the operation.

Preliminary reports link a local businessman from Assam’s Barpeta district to the smuggling ring, suggesting he played a key role in sourcing the cattle. As police dig deeper into this case, they aim to expose the larger network underpinning this illicit trade.

Law enforcement officials have now launched an in-depth investigation to uncover further connections in the smuggling network.

Also read: Assam: Bodoland Territorial Region declares holiday for Boro Thunlai Shaan