In a bid to enhance communication and public safety, Guwahati Police has introduced a 24/7 WhatsApp helpline, offering residents a direct channel to raise concerns and file complaints. The initiative, launched on Saturday by the newly appointed Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, underscores the department's commitment to fostering transparency and public collaboration.



The WhatsApp helpline number, 6026900651, aims to provide a user-friendly platform for citizens to report grievances, seek assistance, and share information related to criminal activities or public safety issues.



Commissioner Mahanta, emphasizing crime prevention as a top priority, highlighted the importance of community involvement in tackling issues such as chain snatching, mobile thefts, and traffic violations. He assured that the police would intensify efforts to curb these crimes and improve overall safety in the city.





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Reflecting on the city's proactive measures, Mahanta praised the recent crackdown on drunk driving during New Year’s Eve, which saw only 94 cases being registered—a testament to the police's dedication to enforcing road safety.



The introduction of the WhatsApp helpline represents a significant step forward in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the public. As Guwahati Police continues to prioritize community collaboration, the new initiative is expected to empower residents and contribute to a safer and more secure environment for all.