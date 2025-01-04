Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of allegedly creating divisions among Hindus, Muslims, Tribals, and Non-Tribals in the state to divert attention from issues like high price rise, unemployment, and other pressing concerns.

Sarkar made this statement after inaugurating a blood donation camp in Agartala this afternoon.

He emphasized the need for the state government to take important steps in encouraging youth participation in blood donation initiatives.

“I am not saying they are not taking steps, but this has been limited to just events. They need to go beyond that. They must encourage everyone, including clubs, organizations, and others, to come forward,” Sarkar said.

Addressing the recent communal tensions that arose following the vandalization of idols in different parts of the state, Sarkar, who is also a CPIM Politburo member, said, “If the government does not want such incidents, nobody will dare to create divisions among people based on religion and caste. If the government is determined, they can take legal action against those found responsible for vandalizing idols. It is not enough to engage in dialogue; the government must take concrete steps.



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"In our state, we are observing that political forces are working to create divisions among people. Dividing Hindus and Muslims keeps people distracted from core issues such as the high price rise of essential commodities, the depreciating Indian currency, unemployment, and the decreasing purchasing power of the common people," Sarkar said.

He further alleged that a section of people is deliberately working to divert public attention from such critical issues by fostering divisions based on religion and caste.

"Another disturbing trend we are observing is the attempt to create divisions between Tribals and Non-Tribals. While we had succeeded in preventing such incidents earlier, they have resurfaced in a new way. This is unacceptable. The government is well aware of which organizations are responsible for these activities. It must take firm steps and hold discussions to stop such attempts. These issues were not present before, but they are increasing now, and we strongly condemn such actions,” Sarkar added.