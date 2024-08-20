The Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Diganta Barah has issued an order enforcing the provisions of The Sarais Act, 1867.

According to the Act, Sarais, which includes hotels, lodges, homestays, private hostels, or any building used for the shelter and accommodation of travellers, must be registered with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

The owners or keepers of these establishments are required to register both the Sarai and their own names and residences.

They are not permitted to receive any lodger or allow anyone to stay until this registration is complete.

Furthermore, they must report the details of every guest who stayed during the preceding day or night to the Officer in Charge of the local Police Station.

Any violations of these provisions may result in penalties, including the closure of the Sarai.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati, is authorized to process registration applications on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

1) The owners or keepers of Sarais which include Hotels, Lodges, Home Stays, private hostels or any building or part of a building used for the shelter and accommodations of travellers are to register the Sarais and also the names and residences of the keepers of such Sarais with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.



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2) The owners or keeper of any Sarai shall not receive any lodger or allow any person to halt in such Sarai until the same and the name and residence of the keeper thereof shall have been registered with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

3) The owner or keeper of a Sarai (including the Sarais under the direct management of the State Government or of any Municipal Committee or any other Government) shall report in writing to the Officer in Charge of the jurisdictional Police Station the detailed particulars of every person/guest/border who resorted to such Sarai during the preceding day or night.

4) Any violation found or detected in implementing the provisions of the Sarai Act, 1867 shall lead to imposition on the owner or keeper of such Sarais, of penalty, as prescribed in the Act, which may also include shutting up or closing down the Sarai concerned.

It is also hereby ordered that, for the purpose of registration of the Sarais, the establishment of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati is authorized on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati to process all such applications received from the keepers of the Sarais.