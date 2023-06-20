Police arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in Teer gambling on June 20.

The arrests were made after the city police conducted raids in three hideout spots of Teer gambling at Fancy Bazar, Noonmati and Patharquarry.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati police wrote, "City police conducted raids in 3 hideouts of Teer Gambling at Fancy Bazar, Noonmati and Patharquarry.

An amount of Rs 36,364 in cash, six mobile phones, Teer books and other incriminating documents were seized. "

The arrested persons have been identified as Badal Roy, Sunit Roy, Mukul Chndra Das, Bablu Ahmed and Mizanur Khan.

"Legal actions are being initiated." police said.

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