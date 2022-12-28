The Crime Branch Unit of the Guwahati Police on December 27 night apprehended six spa owners for allegedly operating prostitution and human trafficking rackets.

The arrests were made after the crime branch carried out search operations on December 27 night.

As per reports, out of six, there are two male and four female spa owners and they have been identified as Mili Sinha, Usha Daimary, Pahi Das, Jaanmoni Das, Chinmoy Sharma, and Tanmoy Das.

Additionally, at least 16 women were also arrested during the raids in addition to the six business owners. However, reportedly, they were released after the questioning.

The raids were carried out at the Ulubari, Rajgarh, and Lachit Nagar areas of Guwahati.

It is worth mentioning that under the guise of running a spa, some people operate prostitution and human trafficking racket.

In August this year, Gurugram police had busted one such racket which was being run in the guise of a spa centre.

The police apprehended its manager while two others were detained after the police carried out a raid at the spa centre located in a mall in Sector 51 of the Gurugram.

However, they were left after the questioning.

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