The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class X board examination results, with Guwahati recording a pass percentage of 84.14%.

This figure, though trailing the national average, reflects consistent performance in the region.

Nationally, 93.60% of students cleared the exams, marking a marginal increase of 0.06 percentage points from last year. Girls continued to outperform boys, with a pass percentage of 95%, exceeding their male counterparts by 2.37 percentage points.

The CBSE results were published online, and students from across the country, including those under the Guwahati regional office, accessed their scorecards through official portals.



Also Read: CBSE class 12 results 2025 declared: Girls outshine boys, 88.39% pass

CBSE class 10 results:

CBSE is hosting its results on the net with the technical collaboration NIC and NeGD, Govt. of India. The students can access their results through the following website:-

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

http://www.results.nic.in/

https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

https://umang.gov.in

Mobile App (Available both on Android & iOS)

DIGILOCKER APP

Students can download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play

(http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digilocker.android) or Apple App Store

(https://apps.apple.com/in/app/digilocker/id1320618078) to access their certificates.