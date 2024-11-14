The Guwahati Jal Board has informed residents that water supply will be temporarily suspended in 28 areas of the city from November 15 to November 17. This planned disruption is likely to inconvenience thousands of residents as essential maintenance work is carried out.

The affected areas include Amiya Nagar, Chanmari, Rajgarh, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Rupnagar, Bora Service, Zoo Road, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Sri Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, MT Road, Geetanagar, Ambikagiri Nagar, Sundarpur, Manik Nagar, Hengrabari, Swaraj Nagar, Zakir Hussain Road, Downtown, Baramtoria, Ramchahil, Latasil, Silpukhuri, Panbazar, Kharguli, and additional nearby localities.

In an official statement, the Guwahati Jal Board explained that the temporary suspension is necessary for the completion of a project aimed at facilitating the removal of pipeline loops and integrating new areas into the water supply network, with the goal of final commissioning by the end of November.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements as the water supply is expected to resume as usual after the completion of the work on November 17.

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