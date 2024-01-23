In anticipation of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Assam Police have implemented stringent security measures in Khanapara, a key gateway to Guwahati.

There was barricading and heavy deployment of police officials in the Khanapara Area, where Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will reach today.

According to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's official handle on X, Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress cadre in Assam later.

At 1:20 pm, the Congress will hold a press conference too. After that, the yatra will resume its journey and it will halt at Bishnupur in Assam.



Also Read: Assam: Guwahati police impose traffic restrictions ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, know the routes

In view of the proposed "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" of the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi on January 23 through Guwahati via Jorabat-Khanapara-Basistha Chariali-Lakhara-Gorchuk-Jalukbari, there might be Traffic Congestion on NH-27 ( National Highway 27) from Khanapara to Jalukbari.

Guwahati Traffic Police advises the general public to avoid that stretch from Khanapara to Jalukbari Rotary on National Highway-27 on 23/01/2024 from 9 am to 4 pm. Instead, commuters may take the GS Road.