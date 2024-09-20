A seven-year-old child was killed when a wall partially crumbled from an under-construction building and fell on him while playing in Guwahati's Hatigaon area.

Following the incident, the contractors were accused of unlawful building and substandard craftsmanship.

The victim has been identified as Hasid Akhtar Ahmed and was a student of ‘Blue Bell School’.

According to locals, four children were playing near the under-construction project when a part of the wall collapsed and fell on one of them.

The tragedy claimed the child's life and doctors at Gauhati Medical College declared him dead.



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The building contractor has also been accused of violating construction standards by failing to maintain the appropriate spacing between two structures.

The locals urged authorities to tear down the building to avoid any such incident in the future, expressing deep shock and concern over the matter.

Meanwhile, Hatigaon police arrived at the scene of the event and launched an investigation. The people identified one Pappu as the individual behind the building, and the authorities are currently investigating.

More information is awaited.