Emergency Flight service between Silchar and Guwahati will be introduced at a subsidized fare of 3,000 to mitigate communication problems caused by floods and landslides in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley. Assam government conducted a crucial cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the flood situation in the state. The state cabinet approved the emergency flight services between Silchar and Guwahati.

The key decisions are as follows:

Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) to sign MoU with Fly Big Airlines in this regard

Tickets to be available at special counters at DC Office, Cachar and ATDC's head office at Paltan Bazar, Guwahati

Ensuring Promotion

One-time relaxation of educational qualification for Stenographers of Grade III & II for promotion to the post of Stenographers of Grade II & I of Assam Secretariat

Will ensure promotion benefits for eligible Stenographers, especially 14 Stenographers who have already completed more than 25 years of continuous service and will retire in the next 1-3 years without any promotion during their entire service tenure

Employment Exchange: Register Without Aadhaar

Approval to non-Aadhaar based online registration in Employment Exchanges to alleviate the problems faced by individuals without Aadhaar cards.

Will help numerous applicants who were unable to register in Employment Exchanges due to unavailability of Aadhar cards that have been kept on hold due to NRC-related issues.

Boosting Dairy Sector

Formation of a Joint Venture company between Govt of Assam and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) approved

The JV company will be formed in line with the MoU signed on 7 January 2022 and with 50:50 share between GOA and NDDB as well as an initial share capital of 5 crore

Objectives

Implement a comprehensive Assam Dairy Development Plan (ADDP) to achieve the target of handling 10 lakh litres per day (LLPD) of milk within a span of 7 years through cluster unions - ADDP to be implemented through Cluster Cooperative Unions and shall be selling milk and milk products under a common brand name

Set up modern dairy plants at 6 locations across the state with total capacity to handle 10 LLPD of milk

Strengthen the organised dairy sector through dairy farmers' cooperatives (Cluster Unions) and help in doubling farmers' income

Boost to Forensic Science

In principle approval to establishment of Assam Campus of National Forensic Science University (NFSU)

Transit campus to be established at GMCH till construction of permanent NFSU Assam campus

Benefits

Contribute to capacity building in Forensic Science

Create a pool of skilled Forensic experts

Online Medical Reimbursement

Online Medical Reimbursement Module for government employees and their dependents, government pensioners and their spouses

Claim reimbursements to be done through dedicated IT portal to be managed by Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society

Benefits

To benefit around 30 lakh Govt employees, pensioners and their dependents