Guwahati-Silchar Emergency Flight to be launched at a subsidised rate of 3,000
Emergency Flight service between Silchar and Guwahati will be introduced at a subsidized fare of 3,000 to mitigate communication problems caused by floods and landslides in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley. Assam government conducted a crucial cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss the flood situation in the state. The state cabinet approved the emergency flight services between Silchar and Guwahati.
The key decisions are as follows:
- Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) to sign MoU with Fly Big Airlines in this regard
- Tickets to be available at special counters at DC Office, Cachar and ATDC's head office at Paltan Bazar, Guwahati
Ensuring Promotion
- One-time relaxation of educational qualification for Stenographers of Grade III & II for promotion to the post of Stenographers of Grade II & I of Assam Secretariat
- Will ensure promotion benefits for eligible Stenographers, especially 14 Stenographers who have already completed more than 25 years of continuous service and will retire in the next 1-3 years without any promotion during their entire service tenure
Employment Exchange: Register Without Aadhaar
- Approval to non-Aadhaar based online registration in Employment Exchanges to alleviate the problems faced by individuals without Aadhaar cards.
- Will help numerous applicants who were unable to register in Employment Exchanges due to unavailability of Aadhar cards that have been kept on hold due to NRC-related issues.
Boosting Dairy Sector
- Formation of a Joint Venture company between Govt of Assam and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) approved
- The JV company will be formed in line with the MoU signed on 7 January 2022 and with 50:50 share between GOA and NDDB as well as an initial share capital of 5 crore
Objectives
- Implement a comprehensive Assam Dairy Development Plan (ADDP) to achieve the target of handling 10 lakh litres per day (LLPD) of milk within a span of 7 years through cluster unions - ADDP to be implemented through Cluster Cooperative Unions and shall be selling milk and milk products under a common brand name
- Set up modern dairy plants at 6 locations across the state with total capacity to handle 10 LLPD of milk
- Strengthen the organised dairy sector through dairy farmers' cooperatives (Cluster Unions) and help in doubling farmers' income
Boost to Forensic Science
In principle approval to establishment of Assam Campus of National Forensic Science University (NFSU)
Transit campus to be established at GMCH till construction of permanent NFSU Assam campus
Benefits
- Contribute to capacity building in Forensic Science
- Create a pool of skilled Forensic experts
Online Medical Reimbursement
Online Medical Reimbursement Module for government employees and their dependents, government pensioners and their spouses
Claim reimbursements to be done through dedicated IT portal to be managed by Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society
Benefits
- To benefit around 30 lakh Govt employees, pensioners and their dependents
- To reduce delay in medical reimbursement
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