Guwahati traffic police to reintroduce white uniform from August 16

In a bid to restore a distinct identity for the city’s traffic personnel and enhance operational efficiency, the Guwahati Traffic Police will switch back to the iconic white-coloured uniform from August 16, 2025.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review of functional requirements, ground realities, and feedback from multiple stakeholders, including police personnel, road safety experts, and members of the public.

The white uniform, long associated with traffic management in Guwahati, has historically been valued for its high visibility, approachability, and professional image.



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Authorities believe the move will ensure uniformity in appearance across the state’s traffic units, while also reinforcing the public’s trust in traffic enforcement.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has urged citizens to extend their co-operation to traffic personnel as the city intensifies its focus on road safety, reducing congestion, and promoting orderly vehicular movement.