The Guwahati Traffic Department has announced a set of traffic restrictions for the warm-up matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati from Friday.

The restrictions will be in effect on September 29 and 30, as well as on October 2 and 3, with a special focus on vulnerable road commuters such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals, as well as to facilitate unhindered passage for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders.

Traffic Restrictions imposed are as follows:

-Commercial goods carrying vehicles with four wheels and above will face restrictions on NH-27 and NH-17 within Guwahati City from 9 AM to 12 AM on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.

-Commercial goods carrying vehicles with three wheels and above will be restricted on AK Mad Road and AK Dev Road from 9 AM to 12 Midnight on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.

-AK Mad Road (Lakhra Road) will become one way from 1 AM on September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3.



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-Vehicles will be permitted to ply from the Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Chariali. No entry will be allowed from Lakhra Chariali, except for car pass holders attending the match, school buses, and emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire tenders.

-On September 29 and 30, and on October 2 and 3, Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali will become one way for vehicles with car passes. Vehicles without car passes will not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali, except for local residents. No vehicles will be allowed to enter from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

Entry Gates to Barsapara Cricket

For the convenience of attendees. there will be six entry gates for spectators:

Gate No- 1B (Reserved for invites with car passes: entrance sin AK Azad Road towards Barsapaxa Tiniali to Rampart Sodium).

Gate No 2 on Barsapara Road (entrance via Barsapara - AK Azad Road)

Gate No 3 RG Baruah Path (entrance sin Godrey Galt/Rolling Mill - AK Azad Road)

Gate No 4 on Rolling Mill Road (entrance sin Rolling Mill - AK Azad Road)

Gate No 5 on Dr Bhupen Hazzaika Path (entrance via Raghunath Road -AK Deb Road)

Gate No 6 on Dr Bhupen Hazatilm Path (entrance via Raghtmath Road -AK Deb Road)

Gate No 7 on Barsapara Road (entrance sin Barsapara Tiniali - AK Azad Road)

Parking Arrangements for visitors have been designated as follows:

Vehicles arriving via AK Deb Road should park in the following areas:



Champabati Field Ganeshpara Field Datalpara Field Champabati Field to Garchuk Tiniali

(Single-line roadside parking on one side). Ambari Rangpathar Field PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari

Vehicles arriving via AK Azad Road have been suggested to park in the following areas:



Lutuma Field Cycle Factory Field near Vishal Marriage Hall. Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line roadside parking on one side). Rolling Mill parking field. Kalimandir Spring Club Field, Colony Bazar.