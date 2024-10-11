Guwahati traffic restrictions for Durga Puja immersion, check route
To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles
To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the day of Immersion of Goddess Durga Devi in Guwahati on 12th & 13 October 2024.
A) TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS AT KACHOMARI 1.W.T. GHAT, FANCY BAZAR:
The following restrictions shall be imposed from 10 AM of 12.10.2024 and shall
remain in force till completion of immersion:-
(i) Regulation for movement of idol-carrying vehicles during immersion at Lachit Ghat (Dashami Dav):
1. All idol-carrying vehicles coming from Chandmari side shall be regulated at Guwahati Club and diverted via MC Road (Baruwari)- FC Road-High Court East- MG Road-Lachit Ghat.
2. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Tokobari, Paltanbazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Chatribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon and Fatasil areas shall move towards Arya Nagar- A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB- RBI Point- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College) M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.
3. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Kumarpara and Lalganesh areas shall move via Bishnupur Road Chabipool- Arya Nagar A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point-Panbazar ROB- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- M.G. Road-Lachit Ghat.
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4. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Ulubari and South Sarania areas shall move via GS Road Apsara Janata Point Nepali Mandir-Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.
5. Idol-carrying vehicles coming from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh and Christian Basti areas are
to move via GS Road-Bhangagarh-Rajgarh Road-Commerce College Point- Chandmari-Guwahati Club-MC Road FC Road-MG Road Lachit Ghat.
6. Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Dispur and Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road)-GNB Road-Guwahati Club-MC Road-FC Road-MG Road- Lachit Ghat..
7. No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to move on B. Baruah Road from Ulubari to TC point.
8. After the immersion at Lachit Ghat all idol-carrying vehicles will exit via MG Road- DG Road or AT Road.
(ii) Restrictions on movement of other vehicles:
1. No vehicle coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall be allowed to enter via MC Road/GNB Road/KLB Road/MG Road. These vehicles will be diverted at TC Point and will proceed via B. Baruah Road- Ulubari under-bridge.
2. All vehicles coming from Jalukbari and Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari, Dispur side shall be regulated on the Elevated Corridor at Machkhowa Police Point and diverted via FA Road-AT Road.
3. All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati shall be regulated at Planetarium Point and will be diverted via Lamb Road-GNB Road- TC Point.
Traffic arrangement at Pandu Port during immersion (Dashami Day).
Regulation for movement of idol-carrying vehicles.
1) No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to enter from Maligaon Chariali towards
Pandu.
2) Idol-carrying vehicles are to move via Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Port immersion ghat.
3) After immersion the vehicles will be allowed to move only via Sadilapur 6 no. colony towards Jalukbari.
4) The idol-carrying vehicles moving from the Bharalumukh and Fatasil areas are to move via AT road and DG road towards Pandu.
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