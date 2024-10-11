To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road, the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed during the day of Immersion of Goddess Durga Devi in Guwahati on 12th & 13 October 2024.

A) TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS AT KACHOMARI 1.W.T. GHAT, FANCY BAZAR:

The following restrictions shall be imposed from 10 AM of 12.10.2024 and shall

remain in force till completion of immersion:-

(i) Regulation for movement of idol-carrying vehicles during immersion at Lachit Ghat (Dashami Dav):

1. All idol-carrying vehicles coming from Chandmari side shall be regulated at Guwahati Club and diverted via MC Road (Baruwari)- FC Road-High Court East- MG Road-Lachit Ghat.

2. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Tokobari, Paltanbazar, Ulubari, Rehabari, Birubari, Chatribari, Bishnupur, Athgaon and Fatasil areas shall move towards Arya Nagar- A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB- RBI Point- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College) M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.

3. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Kumarpara and Lalganesh areas shall move via Bishnupur Road Chabipool- Arya Nagar A.K. Azad Road Nepali Mandir Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point-Panbazar ROB- GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- M.G. Road-Lachit Ghat.



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4. The idol-carrying vehicles coming from Ulubari and South Sarania areas shall move via GS Road Apsara Janata Point Nepali Mandir-Godhuli Bazar Vishal Point- Panbazar ROB GNB Road KLB Road (Handique Girls' College)- M.G. Road- Lachit Ghat.

5. Idol-carrying vehicles coming from Rajgarh, Bhangagarh and Christian Basti areas are

to move via GS Road-Bhangagarh-Rajgarh Road-Commerce College Point- Chandmari-Guwahati Club-MC Road FC Road-MG Road Lachit Ghat.

6. Vehicles carrying idols from Ganeshguri, Dispur and Kahilipara areas are to move from Ganeshguri via RG Barooah Road (Zoo Road)-GNB Road-Guwahati Club-MC Road-FC Road-MG Road- Lachit Ghat..

7. No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to move on B. Baruah Road from Ulubari to TC point.

8. After the immersion at Lachit Ghat all idol-carrying vehicles will exit via MG Road- DG Road or AT Road.

(ii) Restrictions on movement of other vehicles:

1. No vehicle coming from Chandmari side to Jalukbari side shall be allowed to enter via MC Road/GNB Road/KLB Road/MG Road. These vehicles will be diverted at TC Point and will proceed via B. Baruah Road- Ulubari under-bridge.

2. All vehicles coming from Jalukbari and Bharalumukh side towards Chandmari, Dispur side shall be regulated on the Elevated Corridor at Machkhowa Police Point and diverted via FA Road-AT Road.

3. All vehicles coming from Uzanbazar, Kharghuli and Noonmati shall be regulated at Planetarium Point and will be diverted via Lamb Road-GNB Road- TC Point.

Traffic arrangement at Pandu Port during immersion (Dashami Day).

Regulation for movement of idol-carrying vehicles.

1) No idol-carrying vehicle shall be allowed to enter from Maligaon Chariali towards

Pandu.

2) Idol-carrying vehicles are to move via Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Port immersion ghat.

3) After immersion the vehicles will be allowed to move only via Sadilapur 6 no. colony towards Jalukbari.

4) The idol-carrying vehicles moving from the Bharalumukh and Fatasil areas are to move via AT road and DG road towards Pandu.