As India takes on world champion Australia for the third encounter of the five-match T20 series in Guwahati, the traffic department issues guidelines for the audience as well as commuters.

The match will be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium on November 28.

The traffic police have imposed the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles:

> Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on 28 November 2023.

> Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 3 wheels and above shall be restricted on AK Azad Road and AK Dev Road from 12 Noon to 12 Midnight on 28th November 2023.

> A.K. Azad Road (Lakhra Road) shall be one way from 3 PM on 28th November 2023.

> The vehicles shall be allowed to ply from the Cycle Factory side towards Lakhra Charnali. Vehicles shall not be allowed to enter from Lakhra Chariali except car pass holders for the match, school buses and emergency vehicles including ambulances, and fire tenders.

On 28th November 2023, the Barsapara Road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali shall be one way for vehicles with car passes. Further, vehicles without car passes shall not be allowed to enter from Barsapara Tiniali except for local residents.



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There will be no entry of vehicles from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Stadium.

Information on entry gates to Barspara Stadium:

> Gate No-1B: This gate is earmarked for the invitees only with car passes. Will enter via A.K. Azad Road via Barsapara Tiniali to Barsapara Stadium

> There will be six gates for the entry of spectators:

> Gate No. 2 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

> Gate No. 3 on R.G. Baruah Path will enter via Godrej Gali/Rolling Mill (AK Azad Road)

> Gate No. 4 on Rolling Mill Road will enter via Rolling Mill Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

> Gate No. 5 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road)

> Gate No. 6 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path will enter via Raghunath Road, (AK Deb Road)

> Gate No 7 on Barsapara Road will enter via Barsapara Tiniali (AK Azad Road)

For parking:

Coming via AK Deb Road: Champabati Field, Ganeshpara Field, Datalpara Field, Champabati Field to Garchuk Tinali (Single line roadside parking on one side), Ambari Rangpathar Field, PWD Field, Fatasil Ambari,

Coming via AK Azad Road: Lutuma Field, Cycle Factory Field near Vishal marriage hall, Lalganesh to Saukuchi bridge (Single line roadside parking on one side), New Padmashree Club Field, SR Choudhury Path, Kahilipara, Rolling mill parking field, Kalimandir Spring club field, Colony Bazar.