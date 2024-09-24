In Assam’s Kamrup district, two Indian flapshell turtles were rescued during a joint operation by the Assam Police and the Forest Department.

The turtles, reportedly being trafficked from the renowned Kaziranga National Park, were intercepted on Monday night at the Amingaon Industrial Park.

The authorities also arrested two individuals involved in the illegal transportation.

Indian flapshell turtles, a protected species under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, were the target of the trafficking attempt.

The turtles were being trafficked out of Kaziranga National Park, with plans to transport them to Chhattisgarh.

The arrest took place at Amingaon Industrial Park, where a truck registered in Chhattisgarh was stopped and inspected.



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Two individuals, both hailing from Chhattisgarh, were arrested in connection with the trafficking.

Indian flapshell turtles play a crucial role in maintaining aquatic ecosystems, and their illegal trafficking poses a significant threat to biodiversity.

This rescue highlights ongoing efforts in Assam to combat wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its rich biodiversity, including the one-horned rhinoceros, faces continuous threats from poachers and wildlife traffickers. This incident further emphasizes the need for stronger surveillance and protection of the park’s wildlife.

The rescued turtles will be handed over to wildlife officials for rehabilitation, and the arrested individuals will face charges under India’s stringent wildlife protection laws.

Wildlife trafficking remains a serious concern in Assam, and the authorities are ramping up efforts to curb illegal activities, especially in protected areas like Kaziranga National Park.