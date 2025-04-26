The Professor Sarat Mahanta Foundation, in collaboration with Royal Global University, Guwahati, will organize the 10th edition of the Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on May 1 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the esteemed educationist, social worker, and human rights advocate, Professor Sarat Mahanta.

Born on May 1, 1937, in Nazira, Sivasagar district, Professor Mahanta dedicated his life to education, journalism, and social service. After teaching for over 33 years at Sivasagar College — where he served as Head of the History Department — he went on to contribute as an Honorary Member of the Assam State Human Rights Commission. He also held the position of Satradhikar of Bareghar Satra and was Chief Advisor of the Sivasagar Press Club until his passing on June 18, 2013. His prolific writings include numerous essays and notable books that continue to inspire.



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This year’s memorial lecture will be delivered by Akshat Gupta, an eminent writer, poet, songwriter, and inspirational speaker, best known for his bestselling series The Hidden Hindu. Gupta will speak on the theme “Rediscovering Our Roots: The Relevance of Hindu Mythology in Modern Times.”

The lecture, to be held at Royal Global University’s auditorium at 4 PM on May 1, will be inaugurated by the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The organizers have extended an open invitation to students, academicians, and the general public to attend the lecture and make the event a grand success.