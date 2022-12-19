The capital city of Assam has yet again witnessed an incident of robbery in broad daylight.

On December 19, a woman was robbed of her gold chain at gunpoint by unidentified miscreants in broad daylight in the Pragati Nagar in the Satgaon area of Guwahati.

According to sources, two bike-borne miscreants waylaid and robbed the woman by brandishing a gun and before anyone could react, they sped away with gold ornaments she was wearing while the victim was on her way back from the nearby market.

Earlier on December 16, the Guwahati police led by ADCP Central Kalyan K Pathak apprehended the dreaded dacoit - Rafiqul Islam alias Gol Kata Babu of Jania, Barpeta from Rajgarh.

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Notably, a pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession.

On the other hand, the city police, in a drive against crime, have picked three people from the Birubari area. Upon interrogation, it was learned that in various parts of Guwahati including Chandmari and Paltan Bazar some robbery attempts were made and the stolen items were sold in Rangiya in the Puthimari area in a dump.

Meanwhile, following the murder case related to Purabi dairy manager, Ranjit Bora who was shot dead in broad daylight in the Panjabari locality in Guwahati, Guwahati police have recovered one pistol, suspected to be the murder weapon used to conceive the crime.

The police recovered a 9 mm pistol along with three rounds of ammunition recovered from a bike belonging to the accused. The bike was recovered from an abandoned warehouse.