A youth in Guwahati dragged a woman by her hair from his car and allegedly pushed her into a drain in Guwahati’s Khanapara area on December 20 night.

The incident took place on the night of December 20 in front of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara when the miscreant arrived in his car and started performing dangerous stunts while making lewd gestures at the victim.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to arrest the accused identified as Rohan Agrawal, however, have managed to detain the accused father.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, "I was returning back from the office and a car came out from the opposite side of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara."

Further, the victim alleged that the accused Rohan Agarwal tried to misbehave with the victim by passing lewd comments.

Also Read: Assam: 5 youths arrested for performing bike stunts in Hailakandi

"The accused released his car from a slope and the car hit me from behind following which the accused chased me and dragged me by my hair and pushed me into the drain," she added.

The victim also alleged that the accused family threatened her and claimed to have contacts with higher authorities and will settle the matter.

Witnessing the incident, the locals reportedly went after him and caught him near Bhetapara after a long chase.

Hailakandi Police on December 19 arrested five youths for performing dangerous bike stunts on a busy national highway.

The arrested youths have been identified as Amin Laskar, Abdur Rahman Laskar, Fakrul Islam Laskar, Abdul Aziz and Iqbal Hussain Majumdar.

Police said that the detained youths were seen riding dangerously (wheeling) in their motorcycles on the busy national highway in Karimganj.

The police came to know about the incident after the youth allegedly posted the video on social media.

“We have arrested the youths and have seized their bike as well.”, Police said.