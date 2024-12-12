A youth, identified as Rokibul Ali from Bhaskar Nagar, was hospitalized with severe injuries, including a shattered foot, after being allegedly thrown off the Chandmari flyover for theft on Thursday.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to reports, the incident involved an employee of a construction company, Anupam Nirmal Pvt Ltd, who allegedly tied the victim's hands and feet before pushing him off the flyover.



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Chandmari police arrived at the scene, provided immediate first aid, and rushed the youth to the hospital.

As per locals, the victim was found lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries.

Acting swiftly, the police detained five individuals, including the company’s manager, for questioning regarding the incident.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited.