Hagrama hits the lead: BPF marches ahead in BTC polls, UPPL and BJP play catch-up

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is leading in the ongoing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, holding 19 seats as counting continues, while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) trails with 11 seats and the BJP with 10.

The Congress has yet to open its account.

In Shrirampur, BPF leader Mukleshwar Rahman is ahead with over 7,400 votes, far surpassing UPPL’s Wilson Hasdoi, who has garnered around 2,200 votes so far. Strong leads for BPF candidates are also visible across several Udalguri constituencies.

In Udalguri’s 39-Pachnai Cherpang constituency, BJP maintains an edge with 5,168 votes after the third round, while BPF trails with 1,582 votes. In 36-Harishinga, the fourth round saw BPF gaining 3,407 votes, keeping it ahead of UPPL’s 2,008 votes. Similarly, in 38-Bhairavkunda, BPF is leading with 2,041 votes, followed by BJP and UPPL with 805 and 777 votes respectively. The 32-Vergaon constituency shows UPPL in the lead with 2,147 votes over BJP’s 940, while in 40-Rauta, BPF remains ahead with 4,816 votes against UPPL’s 3,471.



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The elections have seen BJP, UPPL, and BPF—despite all being part of the NDA—competing against each other, making the final outcome critical for forming the next council government. With counting scheduled to conclude on September 26, all district authorities have completed preparations to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Second-level randomization of counting personnel, deployment of assistants, micro-observers, and multiple rounds of staff training have been conducted to maintain accuracy and impartiality.

Acknowledging the political context, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg had disrupted BJP’s campaign momentum in the last days, affecting voter engagement. He added that while Congress is unlikely to win any seats, the post-election scenario will determine coalition formation, with potential alliances being BPF-UPPL, UPPL-BJP, or BPF-BJP.

Security and administrative arrangements have been tightened across the Bodoland Territorial Region, with all eyes on Friday as one of Assam’s most closely watched elections reaches its conclusion.