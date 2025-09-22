BTC election 2025 concludes peacefully; Parties exude confidence in forming council

The fifth general election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) concluded peacefully on September 22, with election officials confirming smooth polling under a strong security presence that ensured free and fair voting across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The polls were conducted for 40 constituencies spread over five districts—Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri—where 316 candidates are contesting. Kokrajhar saw the highest number of candidates at 100, followed by Udalguri with 68, Chirang with 56, Baksa with 52, and Tamulpur with 40. A total of 3,359 polling stations were set up across the region to facilitate voting.

Senior leaders from key parties cast their votes early in the day. Assam Cabinet Minister and UPPL leader Urkhao Gwra Brahma voted with his family at Batabari M.E. School in the Dotoma constituency. Speaking to the media, Brahma took a swipe at the BJP, claiming its aggressive campaign strategy had failed to strike a chord with voters. He said the BJP’s plan to secure six to seven seats as groundwork for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections had “fallen flat,” while asserting that the UPPL would secure an absolute majority and form the next BTC government on its own.



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Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote at Debargaon Higher Secondary School in Kokrajhar, accompanied by his family. He expressed confidence in the BPF’s chances, saying the party would win a majority of seats and form the next council. Mohilary also praised the impressive voter turnout, calling it a reflection of the people’s trust in the BPF’s leadership.

Salakati constituency candidate Lawrence Islary also cast his vote at Gaurang Mission High School. Confident of victory, he said his win was certain and predicted his party would play a decisive role in forming the council government.

With polling now complete, all eyes are on the counting of votes, which will decide the future leadership of the Bodoland Territorial Region.