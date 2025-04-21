The legal fraternity and residents of Dhubri are abuzz with anticipation as the newly constructed five-storey district judicial court building is set to be inaugurated on April 26th.

A special function will be held on the same day within the premises of the new building, marking a significant milestone for the district's judicial infrastructure.

The auspicious occasion will be graced by the presence of the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Vijay Bishnoi, along with three other esteemed judges. Adding to the significance of the event, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is also expected to attend. This new edifice stands in stark contrast to the old Dhubri Judicial Court and the Dhubri Bar Association, which carry a rich history, having witnessed legal proceedings since the British era, said Nurul Islam Choudhury, president of the Dhubri Bar Association.

Dhubri was the Headquarters of the erstwhile Goalpara District in 1765 Goalpara passed into the hands of the East India Company along with Diwani of Bengal following the Battle of Buxer. From 1765 till 1822 Goalpara estate (Goalpara, Dhubri and Karaibari) formed a part of the permanently settled Rangpur Collectorate known as Rangamati District.

In February, 1825, David Scott entrusted as the first official in charge of this area and in between 1826 to 1866, Goalpara District was part of Assam Valley. In 1867, the district Goalpara was separated from the province of Assam and was placed under Kochbihar Commissionership. On 10th of August, 1868, the Civil and Criminal jurisdiction was transferred back again to the judicial commissioner of Assam.



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In 1879 the District headquarters from Goalpara to Dhubri was shifted after taking land from Zamindar of Gauripur. Originally the erstwhile judgeship of Goalpara District including the present District of Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon, Chirang and Southsalmara-Mankachar with Head-Quarters of Dhubri was under the then District and Sessions Judge of Lower Assam District!(L-A-D) with Head Quarters at Guwahati till the end of 1966. At that time there was a court of Sub-Judge at Dhubri.

Interestingly, the very grounds where the new court building now stands hold a somber history. It was here that the official residence of the then District and Sessions Judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa was located, the site of the horrific 1970 Rajkhowa killings that shook the state. Rajkhowa murdered his wife and two daughters, with his helper Umesh Baishya assisting in the crime. Rajkhowa was eventually hanged for his heinous acts in 1976.

Kamal Hussain Ahmed, secretary of Dhubri Bar Association said, the foundation stone for this new District Judicial Court building was laid on December 2, 2017, following the demolition of the ill-fated official residence. After nearly eight long years, the upcoming inauguration of this modern five-storey structure has brought immense joy to the lawyers of the Dhubri Court and the local populace alike, symbolizing a new chapter for the district's judicial system.