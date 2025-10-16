‘Healthy Seeds – Healthy Crops’ campaign launched in Boko to empower farmers

In a significant move to enhance agricultural productivity and promote sustainable farming, the Department of Agriculture, Government of India, has launched a scientifically designed seed treatment campaign under its flagship initiative “Healthy Seeds – Healthy Crops.”

The program seeks to boost rural economies by equipping farmers with modern, eco-friendly agricultural techniques.

Implemented through the Central Government’s Regional Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Centre in Guwahati, the campaign is being supported by the Boko Sub-Divisional Agriculture Office and the Kamrup District Administration.

A two-day awareness workshop focusing on modern agricultural methods and environmental conservation is currently underway in the Jalukbari area of Boko. The event aims to educate farmers on organic farming, biological pest control, and sustainable seed treatment techniques to improve soil health and crop yields.

Dr. Shameem Akhtar, Joint Director of the Central Agriculture Department, is spearheading sessions on biological agriculture and natural pest regulation. Retired Senior Agriculture Officer Kamaleshwar Das is guiding participants on the strategic treatment of paddy seeds to ensure better germination and disease resistance.



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The workshop also features insights from experts including Dr. Rameshwar Telengiri, Botanical Conservation Officer; A.P.P.O. Arati Hazarika; T.A. Bikash Rajak; Assistant Agriculture Officer Askar Ali Mandal; and community representatives like Dipali Kalita and social worker Jyotish Kaivarti.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, the resource persons emphasized key topics such as pre- and post-sowing seed treatment, biological seed disinfection, identification of harmful and beneficial insects, and responsible pesticide application to ensure long-term crop sustainability.

The campaign underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to empower rural farmers through scientific innovation and sustainable agricultural practices, aligning with the broader goal of transforming Assam into a hub of eco-friendly and resilient farming.